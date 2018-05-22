Country star Blake Shelton performing free 'pop-up' show in Char - | WBTV Charlotte

Country star Blake Shelton performing free 'pop-up' show in Charlotte this week

Blake Shelton performs "Should've Been a Cowboy" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Blake Shelton performs "Should've Been a Cowboy" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Country singer and TV star Blake Shelton is coming to Charlotte Wednesday to perform a free pop-up show.

The show will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Coyote Joe's, located at 4621 Wilkinson Boulevard. 

Click here for information on when and where to get wristbands for the show. 

Shelton, who's also a judge on the NBC show "The Voice," tweeted about the pop-up show Monday.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly