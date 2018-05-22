Country star Blake Shelton performing free 'pop-up' show in Charlotte this week

Blake Shelton performs "Should've Been a Cowboy" at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Country singer and TV star Blake Shelton is coming to Charlotte Wednesday to perform a free pop-up show.

The show will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Coyote Joe's, located at 4621 Wilkinson Boulevard.

Click here for information on when and where to get wristbands for the show.

Shelton, who's also a judge on the NBC show "The Voice," tweeted about the pop-up show Monday.

Hey @coyotejoes in Charlotte! We will see you THIS WEDNESDAY for a FREE pop up show! Get ready y'all! Lineup at Coyote Joe’s for wristbands starts at 10AM ET on Wednesday, 5/23/18. First come, first serve. 18+ to attend, 21+ to drink. - Team BS — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.