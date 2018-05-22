Salisbury man charged with indecent exposure, told police God made him do it

A Salisbury man said he was on a mission from God when he posed naked in his backyard on Saturday, according to a police report.

Joseph Michael Johnson, 24, of the 700 block of Maple Avenue, was spotted running around nude in his backyard on Saturday just after 1:00 pm. A neighbor called police.

When officers arrived they said that Johnson told them that he had "always wanted" to run around nude in his yard and pose for a camera, and that "God told him to do it."

Johnson was charged with indecent exposure, and also was served an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest involving a separate incident that occurred in April.

Bond was set at $1300 on the two charges.

