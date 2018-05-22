Two injured in west Charlotte crash

Two people were injured in a crash in west Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Allenbrook Drive and Freedom Drive. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a vehicle flipped in the crash.

According to MEDIC, the two victims were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and are expected to be OK.

The wreck is causing congestion in the area.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

