Lincoln Co. man accused of shooting at girlfriend after she tries to leave him

A Denver man accused of shooting at his girlfriend after she broke up with him is facing attempted murder charges.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon at a home in the 3700 block of Cactus Lane.

A woman says she broke up with 32-year-old Alexander via text message and told him to pick up his clothes.

"When he arrived he kicked the door open and went straight to a bedroom closet and retrieved a shotgun," deputies say. The victim said she ran to the back bedroom and Alexander followed her and began choking her.

Alexander reportedly fired the gun at the victim and she ran out of the home and into woods.

Deputies say when they arrived at the home Sunday, Alexander emerged from the woods. The victim and her friend were also found in the woods where they were hiding.

Officers say they recovered a .380 caliber handgun and a 20-gauge shotgun.

Alexander was charged with felony attempted murder, felony discharging a firearm into occupied property, breaking and entering a building, and two felony counts of possession of a firearm by felon.

He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond. The victim and her friend were not injured.

