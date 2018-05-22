BLOG: Week of unsettled weather, rain possible

High Humidity Hangs On

Scattered Downpours

Holiday Weekend Concerns

The rest of the week will continue to be unsettled. With a tropical and unstable atmosphere, the rain chance isn't going away anytime soon. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s each day, which isn't bad for late May, but the humidity will also stay high for this time of the year. There is between a 30 percent and 50 percent chance for rain through Friday.

The situation may not improve much going into the Memorial Day weekend.

Some models are possibly bringing a tropical-type system into the deep South by week's end. The long-range models don't provide any real consensus at this juncture, but they all generally point to an unsettled pattern involving elevated rain chances over the course of the holiday weekend.

The exact details can't be nailed down right now, but we are monitoring the model trends and we'll provide finer details as we move through the week.

With the above in mind, race fans - and anyone with outdoor plans this weekend - keep a close eye on the forecast this week!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

