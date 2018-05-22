Helpful ways to keep your passwords safe, secure

How often do you change your passwords? Having a secure password can help keep your private information safe.

But a lot of people don't want to deal with the hassle of remembering passwords that are too complicated. Now there are some ways to help!

For most of us, passwords are a pain. And it's a common problem.

A report from Splash Data last year found the two most popular passwords were “password” and “1-2-3-4-5-6.”

We went to Google to find out how they handle passwords.

“Google has gotten rid of some of the things that are still thought of as best practices elsewhere, like forcing you to rotate your password every few months,” said Mark Risher, the company’s director of product management.

Risher said you should come up with unique and complicated passwords.

“The best advice for passwords is to actually use a different one at every site,” Risher said.

Instead of putting capital letters at the beginning and numbers at the end, mix it up to make it harder for hackers to guess.

Shane Brady came up with his own unique system after having his identity stolen.

“I have insane passwords that no one would ever crack,” Brady said. “So I make acronyms and I throw numbers of hockey players into my passwords, mix up letters and numbers.”

But it can be hard to keep track of that so Risher recommends a password manager that can remember them for you. It’s also a good to set up two-tier authentication, which usually involves a text or app. A code is sent to your device and you type it in as an extra security step.

“That’s probably the best way your viewers can protect themselves is by adding that second factor,” Risher said.