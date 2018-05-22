Driver ejected, killed when vehicle overturns in York County crash ID'd

A man who was killed after he was ejected from a single-vehicle crash in York County Monday night has been identified.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. on St. Paul Church Road in Clover.

Troopers said the driver of a 2009 Pontiac Grand Am ran off the right side of the road and overturned. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, according to troopers.

On Tuesday, the York County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Franklin Lipscomb. He died on scene, troopers said.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, the coroner said.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

