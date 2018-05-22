Driver strikes pole in northeast Charlotte, shuts down portion of road

A portion of a road in northeast Charlotte was closed Tuesday morning after a driver struck a utility pole.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, North Tryon Street was closed between 31st and 32nd street due to the crash. The wreck occurred around 5 a.m.

Traffic Alert: N. Tryon is currently closed between 31st and 32nd St due to a vehicle that struck a pole. Drivers can use Matheson and Graham as alternate routes — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 22, 2018

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Matheson Avenue and Graham Street can be used as alternate routes. The road is expected to reopen around 1 p.m.

