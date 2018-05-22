Trio charged in string of paintball crimes

Three teens are facing multiple assault and battery charges in connection with a string of paintball crimes that occurred Sunday night.

According to WBTV's news partner Spectrum, 19-year-old Michael Leeth, 16-year-old Ibn Marshall and 17-year-old Anu'bius Smith was arrested in the string of paintball attacks.

Leeth was arrested Sunday morning and Marshall was arrested a few hours later. Smith was arrested Monday afternoon. Marshall and Smith are both due in court Tuesday afternoon.

In less than four hours Sunday night, police say there were four attacks across Charlotte, Spectrum reports.

According to Spectrum, the three teens are charged in an incident that happened outside of a Target store on Northlake Centre Parkway near the Northlake Mall and one that occurred at Pinky's West Side Grill on West Morehead Street in west Charlotte.

They were not charged in connection with the other two incidents, Spectrum reports. .

In April, there where were 69 separate reports of paintball incidents across the Charlotte area. In 2018 alone, the CMPD has received more than 160 calls for issues connected to paintballs.

Luckily, no one has been seriously hurt in any of the crimes.

RELATED: Community, police react to the paintball craze in Charlotte

The most memorable was just a couple weeks ago when there was a paintball shootout in south Charlotte along Nations Ford and Arrowood Road.

One of the women struck Sunday night says things could have been worse, according to Spectrum.

Anyone with information in these cases, or any other paintball crimes are asked to call police.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.