New Details On Bessemer City Tragedy

This morning, we’re learning more about the man accused of deliberately crashing his car into a Bessemer City restaurant, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law. Micah Smith will be LIVE with new details.

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with several paintball attacks across Charlotte over the weekend.

The man accused of shooting four York County officers, killing one of them, is scheduled to appear in court later this morning.

The manhunt continues this morning for two killers who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center in South Carolina.

The Huntersville Chief of Police is continuing to push for higher salaries for his officers. He told the town commission last night he’s lost an officer to CMPD due to higher pay in Charlotte. Our Caroline Hicks will be LIVE with what officers want to see change.

Our Ben Williamson is in Atlanta where the 32 NFL owners will begin their spring meetings today. One of the first things on their list will be to vote on whether David Tepper will be approved as the next owner of the Carolina Panthers.

Plus…a very unusual sight at the airport in San Antonio. What was a monkey doing running around the baggage handling area? We’ll have details.

And voters in four states are casting ballots today as the 2018 midterm elections take shape.

