NFL owners approve sale of Carolina Panthers to hedge fund manager David Tepper

David Tepper is the official owner of the Carolina Panthers. The 32 NFL owners submitted their approval of Tepper as the team's new owner Tuesday at the NFL meeting in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shortly after being introduced by NFL officials, Tepper addressed a question that has been on the mind of many: "it is the Carolina Panthers. It will stay in Carolinas Charlotte is the logical place," Tepper said.

"Three things I care about. One is winning, the second is winning. The third, you guessed it, winning. Both on and off the field," Tepper said.

“You win in a lot of ways, and I don’t like to lose in any way," Tepper said in the press conference.

Upon Tepper's arrival in Atlanta Monday evening, and prior to the official sale, WBTV's Ben Williamson asked Tepper if he was excited.

"Of course! Why wouldn't I be? For sure," said Tepper.

He wasn't the only one expressing that excitement. Not long after the news, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles welcomed Tepper to Charlotte.

We officially welcome David Tepper as new owner of the @Panthers - my full statement: pic.twitter.com/sPGgwlKd41 — Mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor) May 22, 2018

The agreement to sell the Carolinas Panthers to the Florida hedge fund manager was announced last week. Sources familiar with the selling of the team told the AP that Tepper agreed to buy the Carolina Panthers from Richardson for $2.2 billion.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Tepper is the richest of the known bidders who sought to buy the Panthers and reportedly has a net worth of $11 billion.

Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P. and a well-known philanthropist, has also been a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2009.

The Steelers tweeted a statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II following the announcement, saying he was sorry Tepper would be leaving them but is excited Tepper is becoming the Panthers' new owner.

"I wish David all the best as he completes the process to finalize the transaction and assumes the leadership of the Panthers' organization," the tweet read.

Steelers President Art Rooney II on David Tepper: pic.twitter.com/yH3iRnBvOl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 16, 2018

"I am a person that believes in equality for everybody, including men and women,” Tepper said Tuesday.

Tepper is expected to officially assume the position in July 2018.

