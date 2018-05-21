Knights Beat Tides 12-6 Monday

Minor League Baseball all week and all weekend long at BB&T Ballpark.

Knights started an eight game homestand Monday. Norfolk the first team in for a four game set.

Eddie Alvarez blew game one open for the Knights early in the second inning with a two run triple as the Knights posted eight runs in the frame. He would also add a home run in the 7th inning as the Knights won big 12-6.

Jordan Stephens was impressive on the mound for the Knights in only his second Triple-A career outing. Only gave up one earned run on five hits over 6.1 innings as he picked up his first Triple-A win.

Game two tomorrow night at 7:04 p.m. between the Knights and Norfolk on Star Wars Night.

