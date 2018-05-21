One-on-one interview with the pastor of a man accused of killing family members in Gaston Co.

Roger Self is accused of driving his car into a Gaston County restaurant Sunday, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law.

Self’s pastor and friend Austin Rammell has known the man for 16 years.

“It was just so different and so starkly different,” he says of seeing his friend recently.

Rammell’s friend is charged with two counts of first degree murder, in addition to several other family members being hurt in the incident.

“It just creates this train wreck in your brain,” Rammell says of hearing the news. “Where you go, ‘That’s not even possible.’”

It was just two and a half months ago, when Roger Self asked him and others to take the guns out of his home.

“That’s when he finally said, I’ve got a real problem,” Rammell says.

Rammell says for those past two and a half months he has known a different man, a man who went to a family physician first then had trouble finding a trained psychiatrist.

“He agreed, well then it’s a three month waiting list. So then there’s calls and stuff to get him in,” Rammell says.

He finally did get that help, Rammell says, but then decided to stop the treatment due to circumstances he does not want to disclose.

“Maybe those circumstances are of his own making,” Rammell says. “It’s hard to tell.”

The pastor claims there are no ulterior motives behind releasing this information about Self Monday. He is trying to raise awareness, he says, wanting others to seek help.

“Not as a cop out,” he says. “He was legitimately mentally ill.”

The last time the pastor spoke to his friend was Saturday, on the phone. He says he was mis-using Bible verses, to “justify why God was done with him.’

