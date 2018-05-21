Person suffers injuries after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon

Officials responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in north Charlotte Monday night.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of N. Tryon around 10:30 p.m. Officials say it appears there may have been a fight involving two subjects however it is not clear whether the person was stabbed or hit with an object.

According to officials, a caller stated that someone had a stab wound. Police say their injuries were non-life threatening.

No further information has been released.

