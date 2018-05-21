David Tepper arrives in Atlanta ahead of NFL owners meeting

David Tepper, the soon to be owner of the Carolina Panthers arrived in Atlanta shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday.

WBTV's Ben Williamson asked him if he was excited for tomorrow.

"Of course! Why wouldn't I be? For sure," said Tepper.

When pushed further, he said he could not comment anymore until the vote is final.

The 32 owners will vote Tuesday to approve the sale. Sources say this is simply a formality and Tepper will be approved.

Forbes values Tepper at $11 billion as he purchased the team for $2.275 billion. The fact that he was already a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers will make the process of approval easier.

