Tepper joins NFL

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.
The question we all want to know the answer to—why did Roger Self drive his car into a restaurant to intentionally harm members of his family, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law? Self’s pastor says he was facing mental illness. We’re talking to the pastor and others about how Mr. Self could go from former police officer and upstanding citizen to an accused killer.
Billionaire David Tepper arrived in Atlanta tonight, ready to be voted into an exclusive club of NFL owners tomorrow. Tepper will be rubber stamped into ownership of the Carolina Panthers after paying $2.2 Billion.
Lava flow from Kilauea Volcano has reached the Pacific, creating something called, “laze.” It’s the steam from the heat of the eruption which turns seawater into hydrochloric acid. It is a deadly combination for those who venture too close.
David Tepper, the soon to be owner of the Carolina Panthers arrived in Atlanta shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. WBTV's Ben Williamson asked him if he was excited for tomorrow. "Of course! Why wouldn't I be? For sure," said Tepper.More >>
Roger Self is accused of driving his car into a Gaston County restaurant Sunday, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law.More >>
Officials responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in north Charlotte Monday night. The incident occurred in the 900 block of N. Tryon around 10:30 p.m. Officials say it appears there may have been a fight involving two subjects however it is not clear whether the person was stabbed or hit with an object.More >>
Dozens of first responders met Monday night to debrief about what had taken place just one day earlier. Many men and women had rushed to the site of a deadly incident at the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City Sunday afternoon.More >>
Councilman Tariq Bokhari says he requested the ride-along because it was Police Week, and because of negative coverage surrounding fellow council member LaWana Mayfield's recent social media post.More >>
