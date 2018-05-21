Tepper joins NFL

Hello everyone. This is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom, getting ready for our 11:00 broadcast.

The question we all want to know the answer to—why did Roger Self drive his car into a restaurant to intentionally harm members of his family, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law? Self’s pastor says he was facing mental illness. We’re talking to the pastor and others about how Mr. Self could go from former police officer and upstanding citizen to an accused killer.

Billionaire David Tepper arrived in Atlanta tonight, ready to be voted into an exclusive club of NFL owners tomorrow. Tepper will be rubber stamped into ownership of the Carolina Panthers after paying $2.2 Billion.

Lava flow from Kilauea Volcano has reached the Pacific, creating something called, “laze.” It’s the steam from the heat of the eruption which turns seawater into hydrochloric acid. It is a deadly combination for those who venture too close.

