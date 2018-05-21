Damage assessments underway after flooding, several roads remain closed including Highway 221

Caldwell County emergency officials went to the Wilson Creek and Johns River areas of the county Monday to assess damages after weekend flooding. Some roads remain impassable while highway crews are working on several others.

Pilot Ridge Road lost a chunk of the highway when a hillside gave way. The biggest road concern is Highway 221 north of Grandfather Mountain. Racing water along the shoulder of the road Friday night ate away at the subsurface in many spots. One 50 foot section collapsed down the mountainside taking one lane with it.

#breaking DOT officials tell me it will take weeks to fix highway 221 between Blowing Rock and Grandfather Mtn after floodwaters took out part of the highway. pic.twitter.com/GlalxNcFQk — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 21, 2018

Highway 221 is a major highway linking Linville to Blowing Rock. It was also the detour as work continued on the the Linn Cove Viaduct section of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Now the detour will take up to an hour.

The Department of Transportation say work will begin immediately to fix the road but it could take a few weeks and cost upwards of $200,000.

Water is still flowing across several spots along the highway. Elsewhere, some low water bridges remain underwater. Officials said at least five inches of rain and as many as nine inches fell in a short period of time Friday evening.

One family was trapped by rising water and went to their rooftop for safety. Rescue crews were able to get to them and take them to a shelter.

