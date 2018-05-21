Firefighters make quick work of fire at Henkel in Salisbury

Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Department responded to a fire at the Henkel Corporation in the 800 block of Cedar Springs Road on Monday morning just after 11:30 am.

Fire officials said that on arrival companies received reports of a fire on the second floor and the assignment was upgraded to a working structure fire.

Crews found a fire in a mixer on the second floor. The fire was extinguished and firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour.

Automatic aide was received from several Rowan County departments.

No injuries were reported.

