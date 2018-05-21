Salisbury Fire Captain earns degree

David Tepper, the soon to be owner of the Carolina Panthers arrived in Atlanta shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. WBTV's Ben Williamson asked him if he was excited for tomorrow. "Of course! Why wouldn't I be? For sure," said Tepper.More >>
David Tepper, the soon to be owner of the Carolina Panthers arrived in Atlanta shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. WBTV's Ben Williamson asked him if he was excited for tomorrow. "Of course! Why wouldn't I be? For sure," said Tepper.More >>
Roger Self is accused of driving his car into a Gaston County restaurant Sunday, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law.More >>
Roger Self is accused of driving his car into a Gaston County restaurant Sunday, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law.More >>
Officials responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in north Charlotte Monday night. The incident occurred in the 900 block of N. Tryon around 10:30 p.m. Officials say it appears there may have been a fight involving two subjects however it is not clear whether the person was stabbed or hit with an object.More >>
Officials responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in north Charlotte Monday night. The incident occurred in the 900 block of N. Tryon around 10:30 p.m. Officials say it appears there may have been a fight involving two subjects however it is not clear whether the person was stabbed or hit with an object.More >>
Dozens of first responders met Monday night to debrief about what had taken place just one day earlier. Many men and women had rushed to the site of a deadly incident at the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City Sunday afternoon.More >>
Dozens of first responders met Monday night to debrief about what had taken place just one day earlier. Many men and women had rushed to the site of a deadly incident at the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City Sunday afternoon.More >>
Councilman Tariq Bokhari says he requested the ride-along because it was Police Week, and because of negative coverage surrounding fellow council member LaWana Mayfield's recent social media post.More >>
Councilman Tariq Bokhari says he requested the ride-along because it was Police Week, and because of negative coverage surrounding fellow council member LaWana Mayfield's recent social media post.More >>