Salisbury Fire Captain earns degree

Salisbury Fire Captain Lauran McCulloh received her associate degree in Emergency Medical Science from Rowan Cabarrus Community College during their commencement service on Friday May 18.

McCulloh, a ten-year veteran of the Salisbury Fire Department, was recently promoted to Captain in January. She is a graduate of South Rowan High School and also holds certifications as a North Carolina Paramedic and Fire Officer II.

McCulloh resides in Salisbury with her husband Jonathon and they have two children, Easton and Kynsleigh and expecting a third. Captain McCulloh is currently assigned to Engine 2 A Shift.

