Plenty of baseball to watch at BB&T Ballpark

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

If you haven’t gotten the chance to catch a minor league baseball game at BB&T Ballpark now’s your chance.

The Charlotte Knights kick off an eight-game homestand starting Monday at 7:04 p.m. The first team on the agenda is Norfolk for a four-game set followed by Indianapolis for four more games wrapping up Monday at 2 p.m.

There's a whole lot of good fun lined up at the Park starting with Bark in the Park night and then Star Wars night Tuesday. You can also get a chance to see Major League pitcher Carlos Rodon who will be making a rehab assignment for the Knights in Thursday night’s finale
against Norfolk.

The former N.C. State star is coming off shoulder surgery about 8 months ago. The White Sox drafted him back in 2014 with the hopes that he will become their ace at some point.

