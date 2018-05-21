Man arrested in Catawba Co. child sex investigation

A California man accused in a Catawba County child sex investigation was arrested.

Deputies say 27-year-old Juan Beltran was arrested after a parent in Catawba County reported their child had been solicited by Beltran.

The investigation began several weeks ago, following the report.

Deputies say additional victims have been identified in other states.

Beltran was charged with felony possession of child pornography and felony contacting a minor with intent to commit sex acts. Additional charges are likely.

