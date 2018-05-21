Employee airlifted after being pinned between two machines at Duracell Lancaster

An employee at a business in Lancaster was airlifted Monday after officials say he was pinned between two machines.

The incident happened around noon at the Duracell Lancaster facility on Highway 9 Bypass West. Officials said the Duracell Safety Team was able to free the employee before firefighters got to the scene.

The employee, whose name has not been released, was taken by EMS to Springs Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to another hospital. Officials said the employee was conscious and alert, but there were concerns about possible internal injuries.

There is no word on how the employee may have ended up between the two machines.

No further information has been released.

