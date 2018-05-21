Duo accused of robbing man at knife-point, crashing into home running from police

A man and woman were arrested in Boone on Sunday, accused of robbing a person at knife-point then crashing a vehicle into a home while running from police.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a person reported he had been robbed by a man and a woman with a knife in the parking lot of a business on the 2500 block of Highway 105. The duo reportedly took the man's wallet then left in a gold Buick sedan. The victim told officers he knew the two responsible.

Around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, an off-duty Boone Police officer saw the gold sedan - and the man and woman inside - on Blowing Rock Road. Another officer then tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver refused to stop. A brief chase ensued before the car struck a home on Laurel Drive and both the man and woman tried to run away on foot.

The woman, identified as 34-year-old Ellen Hass Lane, was arrested after a short foot chase. The man, identified as 39-year-old Marlon Tyrick Horton, ran into the woods. With the help of other Boone officers and a Watauga County Sheriff's K9, he was taken into custody hiding in a nearby culvert.

Price was charged with felonious robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor assault and battery, and misdemeanor injury to personal property. She was given an $85,000 bond.

Horton was charged with felonious robbery with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor assault and battery, misdemeanor injury to personal property, felonious fleeing to elude arrest, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor failure to stop for a steady red light, misdemeanor failure to report an accident, and misdemeanor resist, obstruct, or delay a public officer.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Both Horton and Price are due back in court on June 15.

