Charlotte Knights adjusting schedule, shifting three games

Due to events at Bank of America Stadium this summer, the Charlotte Knights will change the times of two scheduled games, as well as change the date for another game.

These changes will help alleviate congestion in and around the uptown Charlotte area. Below are the changes being made to the Knights schedule:

Sunday, July 22

The Knights were originally scheduled to host Indianapolis at 5:05 p.m. Charlotte will now shift their game time to a 12:05 p.m. start, due to an international soccer game that is now scheduled for 4 p.m. that day at Bank of America Stadium.

Friday, August 17

The Knights were scheduled to host the Louisville Bats in a 7:04 p.m. game, but will now shift their game time to 12:05 p.m. This change comes after the recently released NFL pre-season schedule, which features a game that day at Bank of America Stadium between the Carolina Panthers and the Miami Dolphins at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 24

The Knights were scheduled to host the Gwinnett Braves at 7:04 p.m. Due to another Panthers pre-season game at Bank of America Stadium, the Knights will move their start time to 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, as part of a day-night doubleheader. Saturday's originally scheduled game at 7:04 p.m. will remain unchanged. A separate ticket for each game of the day-night doubleheader will be required for entrance on Saturday.

Fans holding tickets to the game on August 24 will be able to redeem their tickets for the 1:05 p.m. game on August 25.

Single-game tickets for all of these games, as well as all remaining games this season, are available now by phone at 704-274-8282, in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, or online at charlotteknights.com.

