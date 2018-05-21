Multi-vehicle crash injures one person, closes part of I-85 Sout - | WBTV Charlotte

Multi-vehicle crash injures one person, closes part of I-85 South in north Charlotte

(Lee Stikeleather | WBTV) (Lee Stikeleather | WBTV)
A multi-vehicle crash closed nearly all lanes of Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on I-85 south near mile marker 37, Beatties Ford Road. Four of the five lanes were closed for a time. 

Medic says they took one person to the hospital with minor injuries. 

There's no word on what caused the wreck. 

