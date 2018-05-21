Search resumes for man who went under while wading in Avery County waterfall

A search is underway for a man who went missing along the Elk River Falls in Avery County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Avery County Sheriff's Office, the man was wading in the waterfall when he went under late Sunday afternoon. The sheriff says the man was in North Carolina for a wedding that had taken place earlier in the day.

Multiple rescue crews from different counties helped in the search for the missing man on Sunday.

The water levels in the area were higher due to flooding and heavy rain that occurred earlier in the week. The sheriff said the current was "stronger than he thought."

Rescue crews are continuing to search for the man Monday morning.

The man's name has not been released.

