Nail spill shuts down portion of I-485 in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Several lanes on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte are closed Monday morning after nails spilled on the road due to a crash.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the has shut down three lanes on the outer loop of I-485 at South Tryon Street near Exit 1. The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m.

The lanes are expected to reopen around 7:30 a.m. 

It is unclear what caused the crash. 

Drivers should expect delays in the area. 

MEDIC said four people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with minor injuries. 

