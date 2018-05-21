Nail spill shuts down portion of I-485 in southwest Charlotte

Several lanes on Interstate 485 in southwest Charlotte are closed Monday morning after nails spilled on the road due to a crash.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the has shut down three lanes on the outer loop of I-485 at South Tryon Street near Exit 1. The North Carolina Department of Transportation stated the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m.

The lanes are expected to reopen around 7:30 a.m.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Expect delays on I-485 outer at S. Tryon. 3 lanes closed for nails in the roadway. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 21, 2018

MEDIC said four people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with minor injuries.

