String of break-ins at businesses in Mecklenburg, Union counties under investigation

Police are investigating 16 break-ins that occurred at businesses overnight in Mecklenburg and Union counties.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a break-in on Galleria Boulevard in southeast Charlotte Monday morning. That's when police said there have been a string of break-ins in the two counties overnight. Police said six of the break-ins occurred in Charlotte.

Officers believe the same people are responsible for the break-ins because the same vehicle was seen at each business.

No other details were released.

