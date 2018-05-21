String of break-ins at businesses in Mecklenburg, Union counties - | WBTV Charlotte

String of break-ins at businesses in Mecklenburg, Union counties under investigation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police are investigating 16 break-ins that occurred at businesses overnight in Mecklenburg and Union counties. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a break-in on Galleria Boulevard in southeast Charlotte Monday morning. That's when police said there have been a string of break-ins in the two counties overnight. Police said six of the break-ins occurred in Charlotte. 

Officers believe the same people are responsible for the break-ins because the same vehicle was seen at each business. 

No other details were released. 

