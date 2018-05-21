Man accused in daughter's death to appear

Good morning everyone. This is Christine Sperow at WBTV. I hope you had a nice weekend. Today is Monday, May 21. Here is a quick look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. Join us as soon as you wake up and let's get the morning started together!

A man is scheduled to appear in court to face murder charges today, after police say he crashed his SUV into a Gaston County restaurant on purpose -- killing two people, including his own daughter -- who was a Gaston County sheriff's deputy. Only WBTV was there when 62-year-old Roger Self appeared before a Gaston County magistrate. Watch for WBTV's live report from Micah Smith at 5 a.m. to hear whether the judge allowed Self to bond out of jail, and what's next in the investigation.

BREAKING NEWS: There is an active homicide investigation happening now on College Street in Charlotte. One person was killed. We're at the scene getting details from investigators.

The drama surrounding House Bill 514 continues. It's the legislation that would allow several towns outside of Charlotte to break from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district and form their own charter school district. CMS is not sitting quiet about it either. We're learning through sources school officials are taking their concerns to Raleigh. WBTV's Caroline Hicks has a live report with the details.

For the first time, we're hearing from David Tepper, the man expected to soon become the new owner of the Carolina Panthers. He gave the commencement address at Carnegie Mellon where he earned his masters. We'll play the moment where Tepper became emotional during the speech.

The teacher march in Raleigh made big headlines last week. Did you know there was a march in South Carolina too? It happened over the weekend on the steps of the South Carolina state house. We'll tell you what teachers in the Palmetto state are demanding.

What an eventful weekend of rain and thunderstorms! Across the mountains and foothills they dealt with serious flooding. We have video of part of a highway cracking and some residents had to seek shelter due to flooding. WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin is giving the forecast right now. Make sure to tune in now. There is a chance for showers and storms every day this week.

