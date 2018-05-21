Woman killed in shooting outside of uptown Charlotte, shooter at large

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a shooting outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of North Tryon Street. Police found a woman on scene who had been shot. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries but died a short time later, officers said.

Officers tweeted they were conducting a homicide investigation around 4:43 a.m.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 900 block of N. Tryon St. 1 person has been pronounced deceased. N. Tryon is currently closed from 11th St and College St. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 21, 2018

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooter is still at large. K-9 crews were still at the scene.

Police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

A perimeter had been set up around the scene of the shooting. North Tryon was shut down between 11th Street and College Street while police investigated the shooting. The road reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

Traffic backing up as police reroute cars trying to drive up N Tryon. It’s still blocked off from 11th to College St @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/lPiwabCivv — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) May 21, 2018

The victim's name has not been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.