Woman killed in shooting outside of uptown Charlotte, shooter at large

Woman killed in shooting outside of uptown Charlotte, shooter at large

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a shooting outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of North Tryon Street. Police found a woman on scene who had been shot. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries but died a short time later, officers said. 

Officers tweeted they were conducting a homicide investigation around 4:43 a.m. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooter is still at large. K-9 crews were still at the scene. 

Police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other. 

A perimeter had been set up around the scene of the shooting. North Tryon was shut down between 11th Street and College Street while police investigated the shooting. The road reopened shortly after 7 a.m. 

The victim's name has not been released. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

