Woman killed in shooting outside of uptown Charlotte ID'd, shoot - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman killed in shooting outside of uptown Charlotte ID'd, shooter at large

Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning, prompting a homicide investigation. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of North Tryon Street. Police found a woman who had been shot, later identified as 39-year-old Shalamar Venable, at the scene. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries but died a short time later, officers said. 

Officers tweeted they were conducting a homicide investigation around 4:43 a.m. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooter is still at large. K-9 crews were still at the scene. 

Police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other. 

A perimeter was set up around the scene of the shooting. North Tryon was shut down between 11th Street and College Street while police investigated. The road reopened shortly after 7 a.m. 

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly