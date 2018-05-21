Woman killed in shooting outside of uptown Charlotte ID'd, shooter at large

Police have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning, prompting a homicide investigation.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 900 block of North Tryon Street. Police found a woman who had been shot, later identified as 39-year-old Shalamar Venable, at the scene. She was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries but died a short time later, officers said.

Officers tweeted they were conducting a homicide investigation around 4:43 a.m.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 900 block of N. Tryon St. 1 person has been pronounced deceased. N. Tryon is currently closed from 11th St and College St. — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 21, 2018

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooter is still at large. K-9 crews were still at the scene.

Police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

A perimeter was set up around the scene of the shooting. North Tryon was shut down between 11th Street and College Street while police investigated. The road reopened shortly after 7 a.m.

Traffic backing up as police reroute cars trying to drive up N Tryon. It’s still blocked off from 11th to College St @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/lPiwabCivv — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) May 21, 2018

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

