Rodon to pitch Thursday in Charlotte

Former N.C. State and current Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon is set to make a rehab assignment for the Charlotte Knights Thursday at 7:04 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark.

Rodon had surgery on his left shoulder about eight months ago and is trying to bounce back and become the White Sox ace pitcher of the future like they planned when they drafted him.

Rodon made a rehab assignment Saturday at Single-A Kannapolis and gave up only one run striking out six on 75 pitches against Hickory.

