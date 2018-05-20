Driver arrested after officials chase 18-wheeler from Cabarrus County to Charlotte

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on I-85 south near mile marker 37, Beatties Ford Road. Four of the five lanes were closed for a time.More >>
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on I-85 south near mile marker 37, Beatties Ford Road. Four of the five lanes were closed for a time.More >>
According to the Avery County Sheriff's Office, the man was wading in the falls when he went under late Sunday afternoon. The sheriff says the man was in North Carolina for a wedding that had taken place earlier in the day.More >>
According to the Avery County Sheriff's Office, the man was wading in the falls when he went under late Sunday afternoon. The sheriff says the man was in North Carolina for a wedding that had taken place earlier in the day.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
Sources say the man came into the restaurant with his family, got up and left, then drove his car into the building.More >>
North Carolina officials are putting out a warning after 10 people have already died in boating accidents this year.More >>
North Carolina officials are putting out a warning after 10 people have already died in boating accidents this year.More >>
Many people responded on social media, calling the response "disgusting" and "insensitive."More >>
Many people responded on social media, calling the response "disgusting" and "insensitive."More >>