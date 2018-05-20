Driver arrested after officials chase 18-wheeler from Cabarrus County to Charlotte

A driver of an 18-wheeler was arrested after leading officials on a chase from Cabarrus County to uptown Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office, the chase started on Highway 49 in Cabarrus County when someone reported a man driving an 18-wheeler erratically without the trailer.

Officials chased him from that location, eventually onto I-485 to I-85 to I-77 then into uptown Charlotte.

Caught part of a police chase involving @NCSHP & Cabarrus Co Sheriff’s Office on my way home. This was heading into uptown pic.twitter.com/lfY96TG9qv — Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) May 21, 2018

The driver eventually stopped on Beatties Ford Road and was arrested.

There were no injuries in this incident.

No further information was released.

