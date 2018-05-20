Aaron Wise wins first PGA tour tournament

21-year old Aaron Wise scored his first PGA Tour victory today at the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament in Dallas, Texas.

The day would start with a 4 hour weather delay, but once play resumed Wise would have six birdies in his first ten holes to move ahead of Marc Leishman for the solo lead.

Wise finished the day at 23 under without bogeying a single hole.

Two weeks ago, he finished tied for second at the Wells Fargo Championship, two shots behind Jason Day.

