Teens charged with breaking into store, stealing items in Chesterfield County

Two teens have been charged with breaking into a store and stealing items in Chesterfield County Tuesday,

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lyndon Sterrett was arrested and a 16-year-old juvenile was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

The burglary was reported in the early morning hours after it was discovered someone had broke through a window at the Teals Mill Mini Mart .

Officials say the teens stole $200 in cigarettes and other miscellaneous items

Both teens were charged with second-degree burglary and larceny.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 623-2101.

