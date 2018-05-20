Two men arrested for car thefts in Chesterfield County

Two men were arrested for car thefts in Chesterfield County

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Issac Dalien Jackson and accompanying Mario Delontany Mason were arrested for the thefts.

Officials say a 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup was reported stolen on May 9 from BBB Circle in Patrick, leading Jackson being identified as the primary suspect.

Investigators received word Jackson planned to return the truck to BBB Circle and responded to the scene, however upon arrival they found Jackson driving a different truck, accompanied by Mason.

Mason was driving a Ford Ranger that belonged to the victim’s son. That car had also been reported stolen.

Jackson and Mason were each arrested at the scene, with Jackson charged with two counts of grand larceny and Mason charged with possession of stolen property.

A search of the car Jackson was driving also revealed crack cocaine, leading to additional charges against him for possession of crack cocaine.

Both Jackson and Mason were transported to the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 623-2101.

