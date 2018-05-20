Inmate assaults officer at correctional institution in Alexander County

An officer was assaulted at a correctional institution in Alexander County Saturday night.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Alexander Correctional Institution.

Around 8 p.m., inmate Richard Lennox assaulted the officer, punching him with his fist.

The incident happened in a hallway near a housing area when the inmate refused the officer's orders.

The officer was taken to an outside medical facility where he was evaluated and released.

There were no injuries to the inmate or other staff.

The department of public safety is investigating the incident and will pursue assault charges against the inmate.

No further information was released.

