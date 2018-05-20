BLOG: Rainy, wet weather around the WBTV viewing area

Rain fell hard and fast Sunday afternoon and evening. Several areas still have Flood Warnings and Advisories.

Rowan County had a Flash Flood Warning and picked up a quick two to three inches of rain so localized flooding has been reported.

Iredell County, Rowan County, Mecklenburg County and Cabarrus County had an Areal Flood Advisory. Up to two inches fell in about an hour, causing some urban and small stream flooding.

Gaston County and York County had an Areal Flood Advisory and up to two inches fell in two hours.

Cleveland County and Lincoln County had an Areal Flood Advisory and up to two inches fell in about two hours.

Catawba River at Lookout Shoals had an Areal Flood Advisory. Rain from yesterday and today has led to higher than normal levels.

The rain is still falling in many areas and could continue to do so for the next few hours.

Remember to never walk or drive through standing water.

The worst part is that this isn’t the end of it because Monday and the rest of the week could bring a shower or thunderstorm any day.

Again, the biggest threat will be the possibility of heavy rain.

Some places have already gotten a good bit over the past few days, so the ground may at some point have trouble taking it all in.

More Flood Watches and Warnings are possible as we go out in time.

We will continue to monitor it every day to keep you safe.

