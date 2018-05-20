Women's Charlotte Rugby Club headed to national championship

The women's Charlotte Rugby Club is headed to the national championship after defeating Providence 19-15 Sunday in Obetz, Ohio.

Charlotte was leading in the 80th minute 14-12 when they conceded a penalty on their 22, which allowed Providence to go for points.

Providence would miss their penalty kick, but the referee would call it back and allow them to rekick.

This time they would make the shot, allowing them to take the lead 15-14.

In extra time, Charlotte's Amanda Watkins would score a try putting Charlotte up 19-15 securing the victory and making them winners of the Eastern Conference Championship.

They will face the St. Louis Sabres in Glendale, Colorado June 2-3 for the national championship.

