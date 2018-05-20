Person suffers serious injuries in east Charlotte shooting

One person was seriously injured after a shooting in east Charlotte Sunday evening.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 4700 block of Belle Plaine Drive.

Officers responded to the scene in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, one person was located with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The person was transported to the hospital by Medic.

No further information was released.

