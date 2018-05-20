Man faces murder charges after running car into restaurant, killing daughter

A Gaston County man faces two counts of First Degree Murder after police say he ran his vehicle into the restaurant where his family was eating lunch.

Eyewitnesses tell WBTV that Roger Self got up from eating lunch with his family, got in his vehicle and ran the SUV into the restaurant where his family was sitting.

The incident happened just after noon at the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City, NC.

Two woman were killed, including Self’s daughter, Katelyn Self.

Katelyn Self was a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office but was not on duty at the time of the incident.

Previous: Father drives into Gaston County restaurant, killing two, including daughter, injuring several others

WBTV is not revealing the name of the second woman killed in Sunday’s incident at the request of law enforcement.

Police said other people in the restaurant were injured in the incident. The extent of others’ injuries had not been released by police as of Sunday evening.

Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger spoke about the incident at a press conference held Sunday afternoon.

“Tragic, tragic loss of life,” Cloninger said. “I would just ask for the people to keep the family in their prayers and also the Sheriff's Office cause we are going through a tough time right now."

Self appeared before a Gaston County magistrate just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

He was ordered held without bond and will make a first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.