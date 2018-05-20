Man faces murder charges after running car into restaurant, killing daughter

From a Carolinas stand point, the NFL Spring meeting is all about new Panthers owner David Tepper, but the other owners have a few more things to iron out on Tuesday and Wednesday as the 2018 season approaches.More >>
Eyewitnesses tell WBTV that Roger Self got up from eating lunch with his family, got in his vehicle and ran the SUV into the restaurant where his family was sitting.More >>
A vehicle crashed into a business in Gaston County Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around noon in the 800 block of N. 14th Street. Gastonia Fire Department assisted the Bessemer City Fire Department on the scene.More >>
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is pleased to announce the top 15 Student Excellence Awards finalists.More >>
Larry Farmer of Landis, who will retire May 31st after 20 years of service as Catawba College’s Director of Human Resources, was recently granted a special designation as an Honorary Life Member by the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources (CUPA-HR).More >>
