Student Excellence Awards finalists announced at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is pleased to announce the top 15 Student Excellence Awards finalists.

Annually, through a rigorous nomination process, the College has the opportunity to select the institution’s most excellent students.

“These finalists represent the best and brightest of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We could not be more proud to recognize these students whose outstanding accomplishments reflect the core values of our college.”

The 2017-18 Rowan-Cabarrus Excellence Award top 15 finalists include:

· Sarah Bosse

· James Claiborne

· Mai Ha

· Tiffany Hall

· Mark Hill

· Heather King

· Robert Layburn

· Windy Nash

· Cathy Nkokesha-Lubamba

· Austin Rose

· Madeline Seebold

· Charlotte Thatch

· Monika Toth

· Markala Tucker

· Angela Ward

The finalists are eligible for three prestigious awards. Competition was rigorous as the Student Excellence Award Committee began with a pool of nearly 400 eligible students. Award candidates included Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation scholarship recipients, faculty and staff nominees, and student organization leaders. Student nominees were invited to write a 500-word essay to be reviewed by a committee, and of the more than 75 submitted essays, 15 finalists were selected to be interviewed.

“The committee was honored to interview each of the finalists and learn more about their journeys,” said Natasha Lipscomb, executive director for student success at Rowan-Cabarrus. “Each student had such a unique perspective based on their life experiences thus far. Their stories were touching and their goals inspiring.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/apply or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

