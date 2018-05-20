One retirement, one new addition at Catawba College

Larry Farmer of Landis, who will retire May 31st after 20 years of service as Catawba College’s Director of Human Resources, was recently granted a special designation as an Honorary Life Member by the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources (CUPA-HR). The CUPA-HR national board, through a majority vote, provided the honor to Farmer based on his many years of professional service in the higher education human resources profession.

Farmer was recognized in 2016 as the recipient of the National CUPA-HR Award for Distinguished Service to the association and the profession.

A lifelong resident of Rowan County, Farmer is married to wife Beth and the two are parents of adult sons Brad and Jonathan, and grandparents of two granddaughters Addison and Zoey.

Drew H. Davis of Beaufort, S.C., has been hired by Catawba College as Director of Human Resources and Legal Counsel, effective June 1. Davis will report to Executive Vice President for Finance and Operations Nelson Murphy.

“We welcome Drew to our campus community and look forward to putting his extensive experience and insights to work for the College and all of our faculty, staff and students,” said Catawba College President Brien Lewis in making the announcement of Davis’ hiring.

Davis has practiced education law for nearly 18 years, 14 of those in North Carolina. He is departing his position as General Counsel to the Beaufort and Hilton Head, South Carolina Public School System, one he has held since August 2014.

His prior employment experience includes serving four years as General Counsel to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, one of the largest 90 public school systems in the U.S. with more than 9,000 employees and more than 53,000 students.

Davis is a member of the North Carolina State Bar, North Carolina Bar Association, and South Carolina State Bar. He has served on the Education Committee of the NCBA and South Carolina Bar. He is well-versed in advising education clients on human resources and personnel matters, including the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), student conduct and discipline, the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), athletics issues, student health and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), campus safety, and more. His experience includes responding to administrative complaints regarding Titles II, VII, IX, special education and discrimination-related issues.

He has served as a private educational consultant and also as an adjunct professor teaching graduate-level education law courses at both Salem College in Winston-Salem, and North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. Davis is also a frequent presenter on education law topics.

Davis is a member of the South Carolina Council of School Attorneys and the National Council of School Attorneys, and a former member of the North Carolina Council of School Attorneys.

An alumnus of Wake Forest University, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Communications, and his Juris Doctor from the Wake Forest University School of Law.

