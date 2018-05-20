Cheerwine Festival draws huge crowd to downtown Salisbury

It would appear that the idea to hold another downtown festival following the success of the Cheerwine Centennial celebration in 2017 was a good one.

Saturday's Cheerwine Festival drew an estimated 30,000 people to downtown to listen to bands such as Sister Hazel and Cassette Rewind, to shop at the local merchants, and enjoy food and treats from local restaurants and food trucks.

There were also games for kids including a bounce house and a tall climbing rock.

According to Salisbury city officials, plans are to continue the festival in the coming years.

Proceeds from Cheerwine sales will be donated to Rowan Helping Ministries, and proceeds from recycled Cheerwine cans will go to support Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary.

