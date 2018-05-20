Officials: Man intentionally plowed into restaurant, killing deputy daughter, daughter-in-law

A man has been charged with murder after he reportedly crashed his car into a Gaston County restaurant Sunday, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law and injuring several others.

The incident happened around noon at the Street at the Surf and Turf restaurant located on North 14th Street in Bessemer City.

Officials say Roger Self intentionally drove the car into the restaurant.

The Gaston County Sheriff's Office says one of the victims, identified as 26-year-old Katelyn Self, worked as a deputy for the sheriff’s office and had been with the department for four years. She was Roger Self's daughter, officials said.

Katelyn Self's fiancé, who works at the Gastonia Police Department, was sitting next to her when the incident occurred.

The second person killed was identified by the sheriff as Amanda Self, the wife of Roger Self’s son, Gaston County Police Officer Josh Self. Josh Self was injured and is in critical condition.

Amanda Self worked as an ER nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

WBTV initially held off on identifying Amanda Self as the second person killed at the request of law enforcement.

According to family, the other people injured in the restaurant included Roger Self's wife and grandchildren. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

“Tragic, tragic loss of life,” Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger said in a Sunday afternoon press conference. “I would just ask for the people to keep the family in their prayers and also the Sheriff's Office cause we are going through a tough time right now."

A family member told WBTV that Roger Self allegedly made a reservation at the Surf and Turf Lodge the day before the incident occurred but the family's pastor said during a media briefing that was not case. The family's pastor said Katelyn Self had reportedly made the reservation "to have a good time with her dad."

On Sunday, Roger Self reportedly came into the restaurant with his family then got up and left, sources say. That's when he then allegedly drove his car into the building. "Roger got up...the next thing you know he came through the window," the family's pastor said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the incident was domestic related and that officials were not looking for any other suspects.

Roger Self owned Southeastern Loss Management, Inc, which is located on Oakland Street in Dallas. Records show he has owned the business since 1989.

Family members said that Roger Self was struggling with mental health and depression.

Cloninger said he has known Roger Self his whole life and says the incident is not adding up to the man he knew.

Roger Self appeared before a Gaston County magistrate just before 7 p.m. Sunday was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond and is expected to make his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

He will then be sent to Safe Keeping at Central Prison in Raleigh.

CMPD and the Gastonia Fire Department assisted Bessemer City Fire Department on the scene.

On Monday, the family's pastor held a media briefing to speak on behalf of the Self family. Pastor Austin Ramell said that Katelyn Self and Amanda Self "are basking in the glory of heaven."

A prayer vigil was held at the family's church Sunday night following the incident, according to Ramell.

Ramell said Roger Self had worked for the Gastonia Police Department for a few years before owning his business. Roger Self had also worked as a volunteer youth pastor at the church in the 1980s, his pastor said.

The family's pastor said the church had pointed Roger Self toward psychiatrists and offered him help for his mental treatment. "He had never been hospitalized but he sought treatment,” Ramell said. "What happened yesterday was not a testimony of Roger Self but a testimony of mental illness that absolutely overtook him two months ago."

When Roger Self realized he was struggling with depression, he reportedly called his son and asked family members to take away his guns, according to his pastor.

"We're going to love this family and that includes Roger," the family's pastor said.

If you have any additional information, you're asked to call Bessemer City Police Department at 704-466-4985.

