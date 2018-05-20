Gaston County Sheriff's Office raises over $13 thousand for Special Olympics event

The Gaston County Sheriff's Office and CS Motorsports hosted the inaugural Anglers for Athletes Team Bass Fishing Tournament Saturday.

The event was held at the South Point Boat Landing along Lake Wylie in South Carolina.

Team and individual awards were offered to those who were competing in the event.

All proceeds raised at the tournament are going to the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics NC.

More than $13 thousand were raised during Saturday's competition.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.