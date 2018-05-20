One person confirmed dead in fatal crash on I-77 N

Huntersville Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on I-77 N near Exit 25 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say three cars were involved in a crash that left one person confirmed dead on the scene. A second person was transported for potentially life threatening injuries.

All lanes on I-77 N were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Officials have not said what may have caused the crash.

