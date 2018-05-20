Officials locate missing 11-year-old boy last seen Saturday

A vehicle crashed into a business in Gaston County Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around noon in the 800 block of N. 14th Street. Gastonia Fire Department assisted the Bessemer City Fire Department on the scene.More >>
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing boy reportedly last seen Saturday. Officials say Elijah "Tank" Hendricks, 11, was last seen in the area of Amity Garden headed to an unknown destination.More >>
Huntersville Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on I-77 N near Exit 25 north around 4:30 a.m. Officials say three cars were involved in a crash that left one person confirmed dead on the scene. A second person was transported for potentially life threatening injuries.More >>
A pedestrian was struck in a hit and run shortly after midnight Sunday north of uptown Charlotte. Officials say they responded to the crash at 12:31 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Graham Street and found the victim unconscious on the ground.More >>
Nothing can stop Kevin Harvick these days, and the hottest driver in NASCAR picked up a $1 million payday with yet another victory.More >>
