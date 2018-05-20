Officials locate missing 11-year-old boy last seen Saturday - | WBTV Charlotte

Officials locate missing 11-year-old boy last seen Saturday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department located a missing boy reportedly last seen Saturday.

CMPD says Elijah "Tank" Hendricks, 11, was located and reunited with his family after he was last seen in the area of Amity Garden headed to an unknown destination. He was last seen wearing black/grey colored t-shirt, orange shorts and red/black shoes.

Hendricks is a black male weighing about 70 pounds and 5'3" tall. He has brown eyes and black hair.

