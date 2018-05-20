Pedestrian struck crossing the street in a hit-and-run - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck crossing the street in a hit-and-run

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run shortly after midnight Sunday near uptown Charlotte. 

Officials say they responded to the crash at 12:31 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Graham Street and found the victim unconscious on the ground. The vehicle failed to stop or return to the scene after the crash.

The victim was transported to to Carolinas Medical Center- Main with life threatening injuries. 

According to a report, the pedestrian was crossing the road in an unmarked section for pedestrians when he was struck in the left northbound lane. 

Witnesses told officials the suspected car is possibly a silver sedan.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol played a role for the driver however speed was not a factor.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Vehicle crashed into business in Gaston County

    Vehicle crashed into business in Gaston County

    Sunday, May 20 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-05-20 17:16:55 GMT
    WBTV graphicWBTV graphic

    A vehicle crashed into a business in Gaston County Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around noon in the 800 block of N. 14th Street. Gastonia Fire Department assisted the Bessemer City Fire Department on the scene. 

    More >>

    A vehicle crashed into a business in Gaston County Sunday afternoon. The incident happened around noon in the 800 block of N. 14th Street. Gastonia Fire Department assisted the Bessemer City Fire Department on the scene. 

    More >>

  • Officials locate missing 11-year-old boy last seen Saturday

    Officials locate missing 11-year-old boy last seen Saturday

    Sunday, May 20 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-05-20 14:45:40 GMT
    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police DepartmentCharlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

    The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing boy reportedly last seen Saturday. Officials say Elijah "Tank" Hendricks, 11, was last seen in the area of Amity Garden headed to an unknown destination.  

    More >>

    The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing boy reportedly last seen Saturday. Officials say Elijah "Tank" Hendricks, 11, was last seen in the area of Amity Garden headed to an unknown destination.  

    More >>

  • One person confirmed dead in fatal crash on I-77 N

    One person confirmed dead in fatal crash on I-77 N

    Sunday, May 20 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-05-20 11:56:33 GMT
    (Fred Craft | WBTV)(Fred Craft | WBTV)

    Huntersville Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on I-77 N near Exit 25 north around 4:30 a.m. Officials say three cars were involved in a crash that left one person confirmed dead on the scene. A second person was transported for potentially life threatening injuries.  

    More >>

    Huntersville Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on I-77 N near Exit 25 north around 4:30 a.m. Officials say three cars were involved in a crash that left one person confirmed dead on the scene. A second person was transported for potentially life threatening injuries.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly