Pedestrian struck crossing the street in a hit-and-run

A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run shortly after midnight Sunday near uptown Charlotte.

Officials say they responded to the crash at 12:31 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Graham Street and found the victim unconscious on the ground. The vehicle failed to stop or return to the scene after the crash.

The victim was transported to to Carolinas Medical Center- Main with life threatening injuries.

According to a report, the pedestrian was crossing the road in an unmarked section for pedestrians when he was struck in the left northbound lane.

Witnesses told officials the suspected car is possibly a silver sedan.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol played a role for the driver however speed was not a factor.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.