Knights lost Saturday in Columbus 8-4

The Charlotte Knights lost game two of their weekend series at Columbus 8-4.

It looked as if the Knights would win this one after taking a 4-3 lead after scoring two runs in the top of the 9th inning.

But Knights reliever Gregory Infante could not close the deal in the bottom half giving up a walk-off grand slam to Richie Shaffer, a product of Providence High School in Charlotte.

The Knights and Clippers conclude their three game series Sunday in Columbus at 2:05 p.m.

Charlotte will then come home to BB&T Ballpark to start an eight-game homestand Monday night.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.